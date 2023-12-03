Liverpool revival ended by Bournemouth, Kane double lifts Tottenham

MANCHESTER: Liverpool's resurgence proved short-lived after a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday as Tottenham took advantage in the race for a top-four finish by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp's men inflicted a historic 7-0 thrashing on Manchester United last weekend to equal the Red Devils record defeat.

But Liverpool suffered another setback in a frustrating season as Mohamed Salah fired a second half penalty wide.

Philip Billing scored the only goal on 28 minutes as Bournemouth's first home win since November lifted the Cherries out of the bottom three.

“The game was pretty much the opposite of what we wanted to show and to do today. I think we played for pretty much 95 minutes the game Bournemouth wanted to play,“ said Klopp.

“This game was a massive knock and how it is with knocks, you have to take them, you have to have a look how big the scars are and then you go from there.”

Fifth-placed Liverpool are now six points adrift of the Champions League places after Harry Kane ensured a tough week for Spurs ended on a high.

The England captain's future has been a source of speculation after Tottenham crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League in the space a week.

Antonio Conte's men had failed to score in their previous three games, but Kane ended that drought by rising highest to head in Pedro Porro's cross.

Kane then coolly slotted home his first penalty since missing a crucial spot-kick in England's World Cup quarter-final exit to France.

Conte named Richarlison in the starting line-up despite the Brazilian's criticism of his coach after exiting Europe to AC Milan in midweek.

Richarlison made amends by teeing up Son Heung-min to fire in Spurs' third.

Joe Worrall pulled a goal back for Forest, who then also had a stoppage time penalty from Andre Ayew saved by Fraser Forster.

- Lineker sees Leicester lose -

Gary Lineker made the most of his absence from the BBC's flagship football highlights programme Match of the Day to watch his beloved Leicester lose 3-1 against Chelsea.

Lineker was forced to “step back” from his presenting duties after comparing the UK government’s rhetoric towards refugees this week to Nazi-era Germany.

Leicester remain rooted in the relegation battle, just one point above the drop zone after a fifth consecutive defeat.

Ben Chilwell put Chelsea ahead early on against his former club before Patson Daka levelled.

But a sensational pass from Enzo Fernandez and finish from Kai Havertz put Chelsea back in front and Mateo Kovacic's strike secured a third consecutive win for the Blues, who continue to lift the pressure on Graham Potter.

Everton moved out of the bottom three and up to 15th thanks to a third 1-0 win in four home games under Sean Dyche.

Dwight McNeil smashed in the only goal inside the first minute to end Brentford's 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Leeds remain second from bottom but closed to within a point of safety after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at home to high-flying Brighton.

Alexis Mac Allister put the Seagulls in front before Patrick Bamford levelled before the break.

Jack Harrison then scored at both ends in the second half to leave Brighton still nine points off the top four, albeit with three games in hand.

Manchester City can close to within two points of leaders Arsenal later when they travel to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are not in action until Sunday when they face Fulham. -AFP