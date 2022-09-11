Liverpool teenager Ramsay gets first Scotland call-up

GLASGOW: Liverpool teenager Calvin Ramsay has been called up to the Scotland squad for the first time for next week’s friendly away to Turkey, the Scottish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old defender, who moved to Anfield from Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen in pre-season, is the only new call-up in the 23-man squad for the match in Diyarbakir on Wednesday, November 16.

Ramsay’s Liverpool team-mate Andrew Robertson returns to the squad after missing the September internationals through injury.

There are no Celtic players in the squad as the Scottish champions made it clear they would not be released to the national side as the Glasgow giants are travelling to Australia for a tournament arranged before the Scotland fixture was confirmed.-AFP