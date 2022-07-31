Liverpool win Community Shield crown

ANKARA: Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 to bag the 2022 Community Shield on Saturday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The Reds drew blood in the first half as English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the opening goal at Leicester City King Power Stadium.

Julian Alvarez, a Manchester City forward, scored the equaliser in the 70th minute after a mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Liverpool took the lead once again as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored from a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

The Reds’ new signing Darwin Nunez scored a close-range header in injury time to cement the win.

The win meant German manager Jurgen Klopp’s men started the 2022-23 season with silverware, winning the Community Shield for the first time since 2006.-Bernama