LKIM allocates RM1 mln to distribute free Q-fish

BUKIT GANTANG: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has allocated RM1 million to distribute free frozen fish (Q-fish) in all Parliamentary constituencies to help the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said its chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

“We are giving away 1,000 kilogrammes (kg) of fish for free because the government listens to the grievances of the people who are still having difficulties getting fish supplies.

“This morning we organise the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme and LKIM distributed 300 kg of fish to residents aside from holding an auction to sell expensive fish like golden pomfret, mackerels and sardines,” he told a press conference at the Bukit Gantang Parliamentary Service Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Syed Abu Hussin, who is also Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament, said the price of fish is expected to stabilise next month when foreign workers are given permission to enter the country to work on deep-sea fishing vessels.

“I am confident that the price of fish will stabilise in May. The monsoon season is also over and fishing vessels can go back to the sea,” he said.-Bernama