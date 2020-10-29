LKIM is building frozen fish storage facilities in five states

BUKIT GANTANG: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) is in the process of constructing five frozen fish storage facilities costing RM25 million to help in the marketing and distribution of fish to overcome excess supply.

LKIM chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Syed Abdul Fasal said the projects were located in Kuala Besut, Terengganu; Kuantan, Pahang; Lumut, Perak; Kuala Kedah, Kedah and Sandakan, Sabah.

He said the projects were expected to be completed in May, next year, each with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes of fish.

Syed Abu Hussin, who is also the Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament, said fish landed by fishermen were often being sold at RM1 to RM2 per kilogramme compared to RM5 to RM6 in the market when there is an excessive supply of fish.

‘’Fish dumpings will not take place when the fish frozen storage facilities are operational coupled with the ongoing efforts of LKIM and fishermen’s associations,’’ he told a media conference after attending the Bukit Gantang Parliament mobile shop programme in Taman Mewah, Kamunting, near here, today.

LKIM is also helping the fishermen to market their catches by buying the fish and marketing them at its fishermen’s markets nationwide while 87 fishermen’s associations were involved in distributing and marketing the fishermen’s catch, he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Syed Abu Haussin said, the mobile shop initiative, which was created 10 years ago, was being empowered to help residents in the rural constituency who were affected by the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), shrinking economy and limited job opportunities.

He said six mobile outlets would be stationed at different locations every month offering essential items for sale so that the people did not have to go far to buy essential items.

Through the mobile shop programme, he said LKIM would buy goods on a wholesale basis and sell them to residents at retail prices with a 30% discount.

‘’This will help ease the cost of living of residents by offsetting the high prices of essential items due to transportation costs. Bukit Gantang is a rural area with 70% comprising villagers and 30% government servants and private sector employees,’’ he said.

Syed Abu Hussin also gave away one tonne of mackarel (kembong), which were purchased from Kuala Selangor, to 500 residents of Taman Mewah. — Bernama