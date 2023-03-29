LLM, concessionaires to work together to ensure smooth implementation of open toll system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) will work with highway concessionaires to ensure the smooth implementation of the open toll payment system.

In a statement issued today, LLM said the implementation of the system would take into account the entire environment of the existing toll system.

“The implementation of this open toll payment system is also an early initiative for the transition towards the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system that is being actively worked on at the moment.

“This is the right step in the government’s efforts to provide options and facilities to users for the purpose of paying tolls on the highway,“ according to the statement.

LLM hoped that highway users will give their commitment and continuous support to improving the operation of tolled highways.

It also always welcomes views from users. -Bernama