LLM: Free toll period ended on April 21, next toll free rides on April 24

KUALA LUMPUR: The four-day free toll for all classes of vehicles on 33 highways throughout the country, which began on April 19 ended yesterday (April 21).

In a statement posted on Facebook yesterday, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the next toll-free day is on April 24.

“Therefore, road users are urged to ensure that their balance on the Touch & Go card and E-wallet is sufficient before entering the highway, the statement said.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a Rahmah toll free initiative for four days on all highways in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

He said highway users will be enjoying the free-toll rides to return to their hometowns from April 19 (Wednesday) to April 21 (Friday) and also on April 24 (Monday). -Bernama