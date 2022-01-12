LLPM among firms to submit bid document as Merdeka Port Operator: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court was told today that Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM) was among companies that submitted bid documents in connection with the procurement of services as operator for the Merdeka Port Terminal in the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Bintulu Port Authority Senior Security Administration Officer Dzulkarnain Abbas Abdullah, 43, said the LLPM firm was coded as a bidder and all reports and documents (bids) were then submitted to the evaluation committee for further action.

“However, I was not involved in any further process and did not inform any member of the Labuan Port Authority’s (LPL) board of directors about the code number of the companies that participated in this tender,“ he said.

Dzulkarnain Abbas said that apart from LLPM, the following companies also submitted tender documents namely Jasib Shipyard & Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd; Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd; LP Multi Terminal Sdn Bhd; Sarasutra Holdings Sdn Bhd; Johor Port Berhad, and Sabah Port Sdn Bhd.

“I and the committee members have never dealt with the companies’ representatives that sent this (offer) document. We only opened the offer box on July 25, 2017, and prepared a report on that,” he added.

The eighth prosecution witness said this while reading his witness statement at the trial of former Labuan MP Rozman Isli who is charged with abusing his position to secure a contract for a company in which his father and brother had an interest, three years ago.

Rozman, 57, is charged as an official of a public body or the deputy chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, with using his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother had an interest.

The offence was allegedly committed at a transport ministry meeting room in Putrajaya between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

In the previous proceedings, LLPM security manager Mohamad Kasli Sulaiman Darja, 56, had informed the court that Rozman’s father and younger brother Isli Siput @ Ali and Tony Noolan were among the shareholders of LLPM.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob will resume on Dec 13.-Bernama