Loan moratorium extension will be known when Budget 2021 tabled

KUALA LUMPUR: Wait for the Budget 2021 speech to know whether the blanket loan moratorium will be extended, the public has been advised.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri said during Question Time whether the loan moratorium will be implemented again or not will be made known when the budget is tabled on Friday.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) who had asked if the moratorium would be extended.

He said people were hoping for another freeze in loan repayments next year because of the economic slowdown.

The government had implemented a six-month blanket loan moratorium in March after announcing the movement control order.

After the loan moratorium ended in September, the government announced a case-by-case extension by individual banks.

To an earlier question by Salahuddin on the implementation of stimulus packages, Abdul Rahim said the government had provided assistance to individuals and businesses.

He said the government had given a cash payout of up to RM1,600 for those in the B40 and M40 groups and the Wage Subsidy Scheme for employers to retain their workers.