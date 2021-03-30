Local councillors need to have basic legal knowledge - Johor MB

JOHOR BAHRU: Local councillors in Johor must have some basic legal knowledge to ensure that each planning and policy of local authorities will be on the right track, said Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“... to drive more sustainable development in Johor, the real roles and responsibilities of councillors need to be enhanced. This is because, they are the middle men between the people and local government administration,” he said in his speech at the Legislation Planning Executive Talk Programme with Johor Local Councillors here today.

Hasni said, in line with the change in leadership at the state level, local authorities through the State Executive Council have appointed a total of 207 councillors in phases on April 15 and Sept 23, 2020.

He said councillors are part of the administrative system at the local level and their actions should not contradict the policies decided by the local authorities.

“They are also, among others, advisors to local authorities according to their respective professions or expertise and are representatives who would channel people’s complaints, views and feedback related to the services provided by local authorities,” he said.

Hasni said councillors also acted as spokespersons for local authorities to ensure that their policies were understood and accepted by the people. — Bernama