Local cryptography product ‘ADAM’ can reduce dependency on foreign made ones: Air Force chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Armed Forces Dedicated Algorithm’ (ADAM) that was successfully produced by a local company can reduce the dependence of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) on products from abroad.

Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan (pix) said the product could also raise the credibility of local companies in further empowering the National Defence Industry in line with the Defence White Paper and Cryptography Policy.

“Well done to the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetics Division as well as strategic partners involved with the first cryptographic product of its kind in Malaysia. Hopefully, it can continue to grow and be widely adopted by the country’s cyber agencies,“ he said when officiating the Siber Siaga 2022 programme at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

Mohd Asghar Khan said the product had also successfully received Malaysian Cryptography Validation from Cyber Security Malaysia on Sept 30.

Meanwhile, he said the security of the nation’s cyber ecosystem was a shared responsibility, adding that it was important for all cyber-related agencies to unite through the ‘Whole of Government and Whole of Society’ (WoGoS) approach, in ensuring the sustainability of cyber ecosystem security.

“Through the WoGoS approach, we are able to avoid the threat of war or a hybrid attack against the core values of national security as enshrined in the National Security Policy 2021-2025.

“We must remember that cyber threats are always evolving and failure to ensure a high level of awareness can inhibit all efforts being implemented,“ he said.

On the Siber Siaga 2022 programme today, Mohd Asghar Khan said it aimed to provide awareness to all parties on the importance of preserving the security of the nation’s cyber ecosystem.

The programme was also attended by the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division director-general Rear Admiral Datuk Shamsuddin Ludin.-Bernama