Local, foreign coaches to take charge of National U-23 squad: FAM

SHAH ALAM: A combination of local and foreign coaches will spearhead the coaching duties of the National Under-23 squad said the Football Asociation of Malaysia (FAM).

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar(pix) however, did not reveal whether a local or foreigner would be given the task as head coach.

He added that there were a few procedures to be completed before an announcement is made with regard to the coaching team.

“We are in the final stage of vetting through a long list of local and foreign coaches who have applied for the posts. Once the procedures are completed, an announcement will be made,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Saifuddin who had earlier attended the press conference to announce a strategic partnership between the FAM and Kia said the U-23 squad will also have a full set of coaching staff, just like the senior team.

Recently, FAM and former U-23 head coach Brad Maloney parted ways through a mutual separation scheme agreed by both parties.

Meanwhile, FAM and Kia distributor Dinamikjaya Motors Sdn Bhd (DJM) have agreed on a strategic partnership whereby Kia provided the FAM with three latest Grand Utility Vehicle models ‘Kia Karnival 2022’ to assist the national squad.-Bernama