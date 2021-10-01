Local man, Chinese national women nabbed for drug trafficking in Piasau

MIRI: A Chinese national woman and her boyfriend who is a local were arrested here yesterday after being suspected of possessing a number of drugs estimated to be worth RM148,000 involving ecstasy powder weighing about 7.6 kilogrammes (kg) and 590 ecstasy pills.

The 33-year-old woman and the 30-year-old man were nabbed in a raid at a home they were staying in Piasau here at about 5.30 pm, said Miri district deputy police chief, Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol today.

He said police found the ecstasy power was packed in 198 plastic packets weighing between 600 grammes and 3.5 kg when conducting a check on the house and a car parked in the premises.

“We also found 590 pills suspected to be ecstasy kept in a black plastic bag weighing roughly 205 grammes estimated to have a value of RM29,500,” he said at a press conference here.

He also said a Louis Vuitton bag valued at about RM6,500, a Dior wallet (RM2,500), a Tudor wrist watch (RM12,000), a Tag Heuer watch (RM7,000) and one gold pendant (RM1,000) were also confiscated from the couple.

“Preliminary urine screening on the two suspects found they were positive for Amphetamine and they are being remanded for seven days to assist investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction,” he added.-Bernama