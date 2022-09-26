Local man fell to his death in drain

PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead after falling into a drain at Jalan Parit Wak, Jalan Sanglang Laut in Pontian on Sunday.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department reportedly said the incident Involved a 21-year-old man, The Star Online reports.

Pontian Fire and Rescue station chief Azhar Abd Jalil said six firemen along with the Fire Rapid Tender (FRT) and Fire Rapid Vehicle (FRV) were dispatched to the scene.

“The victim was unconscious when members of the public found him in a 2.13m-deep drain,’’ he said.

Azhar said the victim was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics from the Health Ministry who were on site and that the body of the 21-year-old will be handed over to the police for further investigation.