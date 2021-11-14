Local mid-tier firms hope govt will ratify CPTPP by December

KUALA LUMPUR; Early ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will assist Malaysian exporters in securing preferential market access within the trade pac’s member countries to remain competitive over regional competitors.

Malaysian Consortium of Mid-Tier Companies (MCMTC) president Callum Chen said two of Malaysia’s regional competitors, Singapore and Vietnam, are already benefiting from CPTPP membership, adopting robust strategies aimed at strengthening their economic resilience and sustainability.

“The CPTPP will increase external trade and bolster medium to long-term foreign direct investment in Malaysia by reducing the costs of imports and exports, creating a more level playing field for Malaysian businesses in regional markets and increasing international market access for Malaysian firms,” he said in a statement.

The CPTPP is a trade agreement that brings together 11 countries on both sides of the Pacific – Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Although Malaysia signed the agreement in 2018, the government has yet to ratify it.

MCMTC said it hopes that the CPTPP will be ratified by the government by December 2021 as this is one of the best options to safeguard its economic position and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Finding new or expanded access to key export markets and attract more investments would mean more opportunities for businesses, including SMEs, to create more and better paid jobs for Malaysians,” Chen said.

The MCMTC is an association formed by CEOs and managing directors of mid-tier companies in Malaysia. Such firms generally have annual turnover of RM50 million-RM500 million for manufacturing and RM20 million-RM500 million for services.

There are about 15,000 MTCs in Malaysia, representing 1.7% of total business establishments, but contributes 39.9% of the country’s gross domestic product and employs 16% of the total workforce. – Bernama