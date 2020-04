PETALING JAYA: Residents of Sri Murni Apartment Fasa 2 in Selayang are appalled by the behaviour of some of their neighbours, mainly foreigners, who are undermining the efforts of authorities and the residents’ association here.

At about 2pm yesterday, when members of a neighbourhood watch were distributing food ration given by the Welfare Department to residents, a recipient of foreign nationality took his ration and then kicked it away.

“The foreigner said he did not want dry food items but wanted fish or chicken, and left,” said P. Raveendran, a committee member of the neighbourhood watch.

“The neighbourhood watch members will be visiting him to issue a warning. We will also contact the owner of the unit and hopefully convince them to evict the foreigner once the EMCO is lifted,” he added.

Apart from this, a video from the same apartment block also went viral and was spotted by theSun.

It shows a man from another unit making his way back to his apartment through barb wires after receiving a box and a large plastic bag of items.

What is odd is there were two military personnel about 50 feet away guarding the area and did not take any action.

A local resident from the apartment block who spoke to theSun confirmed the incident.

“I witnessed the incident that happened about 11am today (April 26) at block 30, which is my block, involving a Myanmar national,” said the local resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

“He was not stopped by the authorities. I, as a Malaysian, feel sad that we are not even allowed to walk along the corridor of our apartment and yet this happened.”

President of the apartment’s neighbourhood watch Syed Mohd Khusyairi Syed Yaacob had recently stated in a news report that 70 to 80% of the more than 3,000 residents consist of foreigners, especially Myanmar and Rohingya.

“The number of foreigners here makes us, the locals, feel like we are in their country.

“Their irresponsible behaviour of not maintaining cleanliness and vandalism has caused a lot of property damage in the area,” he told a Malay daily last week.

Meanwhile, life is settling into a “new kind of normal” for the residents.

“The authorities now have given us more provisions, like today we got 5kg of rice, canned sardines, sugar, milk powder and others. These would last us at least five days,” Raveendran said.

“I would like to thank the authorities for making this possible. Without their help, we would suffer.”

He added that the residents can now get items from a sundry shop nearby within the vicinity of the apartment after completing their scheduled health screening.

“I feel a bit at ease as I am able to walk a bit more freely,” he said, adding that the lifts at the apartment that was previously out of service has been fixed.

Read the story on our iPaper:

Local residents at Sri Murni Apartment irked by irresponsible behaviour