Local varsity under fire for prohibiting cheongsam, saree

A RECENT statement by a local university once again sparks a huge backlash from netizens for putting racism to play.

The incident was triggered after a tweet containing a local university emblem and slamming the university for practicing supremacist policies went viral on social media.

The tweet also inserted a poster which explains a dress code guideline for its upcoming 50th convocation ceremony.

While it shows the acceptable and unacceptable attire for graduands and guests attending the convocation ceremony, it lists the saree and cheongsam in the prohibited category, alongside a short-sleeved blouse and knee-length pencil skirt combination.

Netizens subsequently condemned the university for not respecting the non-Muslims and their culture.

“Why are sarees and cheongsam considered inappropriate? It’s a traditional dress just like a baju kurung or kebaya. Are you saying your non-Malay graduates and their family are lesser than their Malay cohorts?” a netizen asked.

One netizen also suggested that universities are supposed to have an open mind and teach their students to embrace the customary practices of other communities and citizens of the nation.

It was reported that the dress code guideline has since been taken down by the university following the backlash. However, the university has yet to respond to the matter.