Locally developed automotive operating system launched

ACO TECH has launched ATLAS, an automotive operating system solution which it led and developed locally.

ATLAS aims to shape a new automotive ecosystem of connected software and hardware, including an in-vehicle infotainment system, a mobile application (ATLAS Auto) and a human-touch communication such as wearable technology that connects with the vehicle and the mobile application.

Specifically designed to integrate the concept of humanised connected lifestyle into the drivers’ automotive experience, ATLAS is a scalable ecosystem that can be customised into the automaker’s development cycle. The operating system uses the open-source Android 10 platform and above.

There are more than 10,000 vehicles on the road equipped with ATLAS and ATLAS Auto App. It is now available in vehicles fitted with the ATLAS Infotainment Head Unit.

ACO Tech has also established a partnership that will provide end-to-end in-vehicle connected services using its ATLAS proprietary technology. The strategic partnership is with UOB Malaysia, Fass Payment Solutions Sdn Bhd, and FIVE Petroleum Malaysia.

ACO Tech, UOB Malaysia and Fasspay will work together to implement a car-based digital wallet system and an integrated automotive payment system that are tailored for the in-car environment. These features will be available by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The collaboration with FIVE will further strengthen ATLAS’ user experience by offering nationwide automotive-related support through a network of approved service providers, automotive merchants and refuelling experience at FIVE petrol stations.

“As auto manufacturers strive to deliver a connected and personalised driving experience to the consumers, it is imperative for ATLAS to be agile, scalable and ever-evolving,” said Li Pu, CEO of ACO Tech.

“Essentially, our vision for our technologies is to enrich and complement every part of our users’ lives in the best way possible,” he explained.

He added that a global partnership which focuses on audio streaming experience is well under way and will be announced soon.