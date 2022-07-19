Locals warned of beggar around Puchong who throws flower pots at cars

RECENTLY, locals living around Old Klang Road in Kuala Lumpur have been warned against donating to a beggar owing to his alleged violent behaviour.

China Press reports that the beggar would typically be spotted loitering around the Old Klang Road and Puchong area, begging for alms from passing pedestrians and cars.

He was said to often praise those who could find it in themselves to spare him some generosity.

On the flip side, however, locals familiar with the beggar have strongly advised against giving him any money and against simply walking away.

This is apparently due to the beggar resorting to acts of violence when people refuse to offer him any alms.

This is because recently, a video of the beggar kicking a road user’s car door and then hurling flower pots at her went viral on social media.

Another video showing the beggar kneeling by the road in a praying position before laying down on his stomach also went viral on social media.