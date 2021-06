KANGAR: Apart from mounting roadblocks at state borders, the Perlis police are conducting snap check operations in an effort to monitor the public’s movements during the implementation of the total lockdown which began yesterday (June 1).

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said snap checks have proven effective in helping her personnel to conduct monitoring, with the help of the local community.

“Snap checks are more effective than roadblocks as they are conducted randomly...many may not know when and where the operation will be carried out.

“It will be made easier when the people in the community give their cooperation and channel any information about what happen in their village to the police,” she told reporters, when met here, today.

Surina said more than 60 snap check teams were ready to conduct operations round-the-clock and monitor the public’s movements that are limited to 10km radius.

She said snap checks have also been conducted in rat trails or illegal routes along the state’s border area.

Meanwhile, Surina said the number of outside vehicles entering Perlis has decreased by 60 to 75 per cent since yesterday.

The level of community compliance with the standard operating procedures of the total lockdown in the state was at 98 per cent, she added. -Bernama