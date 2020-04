PETALING JAYA: What residents at Sri Murni Apartments Fasa 2 are going through is an ordeal fit for a tragic story on a TV drama.

A woman and her asthmatic son suffering chest pains at the same time, and residents having only rice and flour with which to make their meals.

To make matters worse, the taps have run dry, at least for some of the residents.

And everyone is beginning to crumble under the stress.

The drama unfolded early Monday when security forces began laying barbed wire around the apartment building.

Unable to leave their units, the residents had to depend on the authorities to supply food. It would be more than two days before the provisions arrived.

“We only received the food at 8pm on Wednesday,” resident P. Raveendran said.

“To make matters worse, each household only received a 5kg bag of rice, 2kg of cooking oil and 1kg of flour.

“I don’t know what we can do with this combination. Luckily, I still have other items such as chicken. But most of the other residents were unaware that our place would be locked down, so they had not stocked up on more nutritious food,” he said.

Raveendran, who is also a committee member of the neighbourhood watch, now wonders when the next batch of food will arrive.

“We have not been informed.”

However, he said residents were told that only dry food would be allowed into the building but it must be inspected by Social Welfare Department officers first.

“That means we will not be getting chicken or fish,” he lamented.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier announced that if residents wanted other types of food, they could ask for it.

To compound the situation, taps later ran dry in at least 30 of the apartment units due to a problem with the water supply system.

“We don’t know when that can be fixed, but in the meantime, some of us have agreed to let those affected come to our homes with pails to collect water,” Raveendran said.

