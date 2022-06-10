Locked exit doors, steep stairs and panic led to Kanjuruhan stadium tragedy: Jokowi

JAKARTA: The Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java on Oct 1, was due to locked exit doors, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Jokowi, as he is popularly known, surveyed the stadium today and noted that the staircase towards the exit was too steep, and the situation was further aggravated by a panicked crowd of spectators.

“This matter has to be closely studied by the independent committee and most importantly the structure will be audited by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing,” he said in a statement.

The ministry will also be asked to audit and repair all stadiums which are football tournament venues to ensure that they meet the standards outlined by the world football governing body the International Football Federation (FIFA).

FIFA had offered to assist Indonesia address problems in the sport including improving the stadium management, during a Tele conversation with its president Gianni Infantino, added Jokowi.

He added that the management of the stadium, spectators and security need to be further scrutinised to ensure there was no repeat of what had taken place after the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya.

Jokowi and his wife Iriana visited a hospital in Malang to visit the injured victims and offered 50 million rupiah (about RM15,000) to the families concerned.

The tragedy took place after the Arema FC team lost, sparking anger from its supporters who entered the pitch to confront the team’s players and officials after the match.

The situation grew tense which led the security forces to release tear gas which caused thousands of supporters to rush out of the stadium through several gates leading to a stampede.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian National Army has left the matter to an independent special committee to investigate allegations that some of its members committed aggression while dispersing the rioters.

Chief of Staff General Dudung Abdurachman said some had to resort to aggression and many of his members also helped to save the supporters.

In a video that went viral on social media, military personnel who were also involved in security at the stadium were seen acting violently by kicking football fans until they fell.-Bernama