Loke: Address worsening traffic situation immediately

PETALING JAYA: Former transport minister Anthony Loke has urged the government to solve traffic congestion in the country, Malay Mail reports.

To make matters worse, Loke said he noticed that the public transport service was not as smooth as he thought.

“From news reports, according to the TomTom Traffic Index, congestion at peak hours in the morning and evenings in the capital has become worse in the past seven days, compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in the country.

“Before, we only experienced traffic congestion during peak hours, but now even off-peak hours at 3pm for example there is traffic congestion,” he reportedly said during a press conference here today.

Loke also said this situation is not only isolated in the Klang Valley, as he experienced similar traffic congestion during a recent journey to Seremban.