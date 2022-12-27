Loke: ‘Malindo Air will contact affected passengers and apologise’

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has instructed low-cost airline Malindo Air to reach out to all passengers reportedly stranded at KLIA on Friday after their flight to Kuching was delayed for eight hours.

Loke said this in a Twitter reply to a disgruntled passenger who complained about Malindo.

“I have contacted the management of @malindoair...they will be contacting all affected passengers to apologise and take responsibility,“ Loke said.

On Friday, a Twitter user, Mohd Firdaus Jailan, tweeted that his initial flight to Kuching was scheduled to depart at 11pm, but passengers were left stranded at the gate until 6am Saturday, supposedly with no announcement or assistance from the airline’s staff.