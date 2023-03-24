Loke: Puspakom no longer sole provider of vehicle inspection service from Sept 1, 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Pusat Pemeriksaan Kenderaan Berkomputer (Puspakom) will no longer be the sole provider of periodic motor vehicle inspection service beginning Sept 1, 2024, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix).

He said the Cabinet at its meeting on March 17 decided that other qualified companies would also be allowed to provide the service on behalf of the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

He said the process of inviting private companies to offer this service was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 at the latest.

“This decision means Puspakom will no longer be the sole provider of periodic motor vehicle inspection service on behalf of JPJ beginning Sept 1, 2024,“ he told a press conference here today.

Loke said the decision was in line with the government’s desire to create a competitive service environment and to make it easier for people to deal with such tasks.

This was following public complaints about lack of efficiency as they had to spend hours waiting for their vehicles to be inspected and also the fact that there is a limited number of Puspakom branches in certain places.

Loke said the Transport Ministry (MOT) and JPJ would develop the qualifying conditions, operational regulations, scope of service and guidelines, including on determination of inspection locations, before opening up the service to other companies.

Companies interested in providing this service must fulfil the same conditions imposed on Puspakom, including hiring only qualified workers, he said.

They must also provide and use computerised inspection equipment regulated and approved by JPJ, provide services which fully meet the scope, standard and procedure set for vehicle inspection, and charge inspection fees according to the specified rates.

“Interested private companies are not allowed to offer repair or modification services for vehicles or sell spare parts,” he said.

Loke also said Puspakom’s concession agreement would be extended by 15 years with improved terms when it expires on Aug 31, 2024.

He said Puspakom had performed its functions well and met service requirements but it had been asked to implement upgrading works, including amending the procedure and scope of inspection to enhance quality and integrity.

Loke said Puspakom was required to modernise its inspection process in line with current technological developments by using high-tech communication equipment, sensors or cameras to enable inspections to be monitored online on a real-time basis by consumers, MOT and JPJ.

Puspakom was also asked to increase the competency of its employees through the provision of more effective and relevant human resource development training systems, improve the process for bookings and customer complaints, and instal closed-circuit TVs at all inspection centres for the purpose of real-time control and monitoring.

Puspakom is also required to improve the scope of vehicle inspections, such as interior checks, underbody checks, and motorcycle inspections to increase the level of technical safety and roadworthiness of vehicles, especially those used for public transport and goods delivery. -Bernama