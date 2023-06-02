Loke: Subang Airport to become regional aviation hub

SUBANG: The proposed Subang Airport Regeneration Plan (SARP) prepared by Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has been approved by the Cabinet on Feb 2 after careful consideration, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said it will focus on the development of the aerospace ecosystem, general aviation/business aviation and city airports (city airport/secondary airport).

Loke said among the main changes proposed in the plan is the reintroduction of scheduled passenger flights and belly cargo flights by using narrow-body jets up to the size of A320/B737 or equivalent aircraft, at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Subang Airport (LTSAAS).

“The plan aims at the premium and business passenger market segment by taking full advantage of LTSAAS’ strategic location in the heart of Greater Kuala Lumpur.

“Scheduled flights using turboprop aircraft will be maintained as market demand for these services is expected to continue and be positive,” he said at a press conference at LTSAAS here today.

He added that through SARP, LTSAAS will be transformed into a regional aviation hub with a maximum capacity of eight million annual passengers, in addition to generating thousands of high-value job opportunities for Malaysians.

Loke said it will also boost the air transport industry chain and the aerospace industry, in line with the government’s aspiration to make Malaysia the leader in the aerospace industry in Southeast Asia by 2030.

He also said that the next step is for MAHB to conclude its detailed redevelopment plan including the entire cost of the project, to be presented again to the Cabinet before the end of the first quarter of this year, which is less than two months from now.

He added that the ecosystem that will be developed at LTSAAS will involve seven components, namely an aerospace industry centre; maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) centre; research and development centre; general aviation operations; business aviation operations; urban air mobility (UAM) and regional commercial flight operations. -Bernama