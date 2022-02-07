Lokman Adam deletes all postings on alleged sexual harassment

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam(pix) has deleted all defamatory postings on alleged sexual harassment by Chief Syarie Judge Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar from his Facebook and YouTube channel.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Mohd Na’im when contacted by reporters, said Lokman had deleted the postings within 24 hours as ordered by the court after allowing the ex-parte injunction application by Mohd Na’im in his suit against Lokman during an online proceeding on Jan 20.

In the defamation suit filed on Jan 17, Mohd Na’im had sought an injunction order for the defendant to remove the video and the postings and an injunction to prevent the defendant from republishing them.

Akberdin said in today’s proceedings, Judge Datuk Rozana Ali Yusoff allowed Mohd Naim’s application for the ex-parte injunction to be extended until the inter-parte injunction hearing on March 22.

The hearing was initially slated for today but was postponed after Lokman’s lawyer requested for more time to file the affidavit in reply.

Mohd Na’im, 54, filed the suit in his personal capacity and named Lokman, 49, as the defendant, over allegations of sexual harassment against several women, including a ‘Datin’.

Based on the statement of claims, Mohd Na’im, who is also the director-general of the Department of Syariah Judiciary Malaysia, claimed that the defendant had defamed him by making statements through two live streams on ‘Lokman Noor Adam Official’ Facebook page on Jan 10 and Jan 13.

He also claimed that the defendant also uploaded the live streams on his Youtube channel on Jan 10, and Jan 14 respectively, besides uploading three defamatory posts against him on Facebook on Jan 11 and Jan 13.

He further claimed that the defamatory statements implied that he was a spiritual opportunist, had failed to be a credible leader or set a good example for the community, and tarnished the good image of the Syariah Judiciary Department.

Mohd Na’im claimed that the live broadcast and other posts had been spread to third parties, as the defendant’s Facebook and Youtube could be viewed and commented on by the general public.

He is seeking an injunction for the defendant to delete the videos and the posts, as well as to prevent the defendant from republishing them, besides an apology from the defendant to be uploaded on social media.

The plaintiff is also seeking general damages to be assessed by the court, apart from exemplary, aggravated and punitive damages amounting to RM10 million each, with five per cent interest per annum calculated from the date of judgment until full settlement, as well as other relief deemed fit by the court.-Bernama