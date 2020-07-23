Lokman Adam files appeal against committal proceeding

KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pix) has filed an appeal at the Federal Court against the dismissal of his appeal to set aside the leave obtained by the Attorney-General (AG) to initiate committal proceedings against him for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The victim is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, a key witness in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam told reporters that Lokman filed the appeal against the dismissal of his appeal by the Court of Appeal last May 18, but the Federal Court had yet to fix the date for the hearing.

Mohamad Mustaffa was met after the case management today, which was held before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who set Oct 12 for another case management to fix the date to hear the committal proceeding.

Present at the proceeding was Senior Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed, representing Lokman.

On May 13 this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed Lokman’s appeal and held that there was no error made by the High Court in allowing the leave application by the AG to commence the contempt proceedings.

Justice Sequerah had on Jan 14 this dismissed Lokman’s application to set aside the leave obtained by the AG, after the court was satisfied that the fact and the nature of the alleged contempt were sufficiently brought to the attention of the respondent (Lokman).

Justice Sequerah granted the leave to the AG, who at that time was Tan ASri Tommy Thomas, on Oct 22 last year to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court act perpetrated on two occasions on Sept 25, last year.

Thomas, 68, who was appointed on June 4, 2018, by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and resigned from the post on Feb 29 this year, initiated the committal proceeding against Lokman, seeking an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action.

According to Thomas, on Sept 25 last year, Lokman had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in the former prime minister’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the former prime minister’s trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. -Bernama