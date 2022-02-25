London house gift: MACC takes statement of former senior executive

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC) has taken the statement of a former senior executive of a satellite television company yesterday following the disclosure of a US$10 million London house gift in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial in the United States.

According to an MACC source, the process of taking the statement at MACC headquarters here was held for about nine hours starting from 9 am.

“She had handed over documents to assist in the investigation on the matter,” the source said today.

The MACC source also said the investigation was conducted under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

“The investigation is still at the initial stage and several more individuals would be called to assist the investigation,” the source said.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the commission had taken a statement from the former senior executive.

“There will be other witnesses called and we are still studying the matter,” said Azam.

The house in London and name of the former senior executive were among those mentioned by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc bank officer, Tim Leissner in the 1MDB trial in the United States and he also said they had an affair from 2003 to 2013 and in the end, Leissner married celebrity Kimora Lee.

Leissner had pleaded guilty in 2018 for being involved in violating United States anti-corruption laws and money laundering conspiracy.-Bernama