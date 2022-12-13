Long-term solutions to flood problem needed urgently: DPM

PUTRAJAYA: Long-term measures to resolve the flood problem, including holistic flood mitigation projects, should be implemented immediately, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

“Long-term solutions are needed urgently so that no matter how heavy the rain is, floods can be managed well,” he said at a press conference after chairing the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting here today.

He said although the government was told this would involve huge costs, including a RM15 billion flood mitigation project implemented by the previous government, such efforts when completed could ensure good long-term flood management until 2100.

“For areas that are below sea level, it should also be resolved on a long-term basis because the problem of stagnant water due to floods occurs in many places in our country.

“We have asked for coordination with the Drainage and Irrigation Department so that a solution can be found quickly as it is linked to the problem of economic growth and people’s livelihood in places where stagnant water gathers due to floods,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the government would also get volunteers involved in combating and managing floods.

“For the first time we are including voluntary bodies or volunteers in the (central disaster management) committee, and we want similar involvement at the national, state and district levels and relief centres.

“This will not only ease our burden of duties but also lead to better effectiveness in solving flood problems, especially concerning victims,“ he added.-Bernama