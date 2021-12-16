'Long tiger' escapes from custody while attending court proceedings

TANGKAK: Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, better known as “Long Tiger”, escaped from custody while attending trial proceedings at the Magistrate’s Court, near here, yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the detainee of Rohingya descent fled at 11.55 am when he was in court for a case related to Section 388 of the Penal Code.

He said at the time of the incident, Abdul Hamim, 32, who was bald, was clad in a pagoda shirt and brown trousers. He is 160 centimetres tall and weighs about 65 kilogrammes.

He was waiting for proceedings to start and his hands were still handcuffed when the incident happened, he added

“His escape from the court was noticed by the public and efforts were made to arrest him but he managed to flee to a nearby bush,“ he told reporters at the Tangkak district police headquarters (IPD).

Abdul Hamim was previously placed at the Sungai Udang Prison, Melaka before being taken to the Tangkak IPD police lock-up on Monday (Dec 14).

Mohd Fadhil said anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abdul Hamim should contact the police immedidately.

He said the four policemen responsible for escorting Long Tiger to court would also be investigated for negligence under Section 233 of the Penal Code.

He said the accused also had a case at the Muar Sessions Court involving rape.-Bernama