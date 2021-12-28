'Long Tiger' recaptured in Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: “Long Tiger”, the Rohingya man who escaped from a court lock-up in Johor recently, has been rearrested.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) confirmed the suspect's arrest.

“I can confirm that he was arrested at about 3 pm today in Kedah,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said a media statement on the arrest would be issued by Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Long Tiger, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, fled from the Tangkak Magistrate's Court at 11.55 am on Dec 15 while waiting for his case under Section 388 of the Penal Code to begin.