Longing to see loved ones

Hindus celebrated the festival of lights, adhering to the standard operating procedures last week and it was the first festival that was celebrated on a grand scale after a lapse of almost two years.

Interstate travel was relaxed and people were able to travel and celebrate with loved ones across the country.

It was a joyous occasion of families gathering and visiting one another despite the fact that Covid-19 was still an ever-present threat.

But sadly, there are pockets of people who celebrated the festival without families and loved ones.

The feature “Muniamah celebrates Deepavali with friends” printed in a daily, highlights the plight of a 74-year-old woman who celebrated the festival of lights without her family for two years in a row.

Muniamah’s story is a familiar one facing some senior and aged parents in this country.

Luckily, she was rescued by an assemblyman’s special officer who placed her temporarily in a home and she has been there ever since.

No one from her family or loved ones has come to pick her up or see her. Most of them have families and loved ones, but sadly they do not visit them.

I had to place my 93-year-old dad in a nursing home when it became impossible to look him after he became immobile.

He was messing himself and there was no one to stay and look after him. My mother was aged, and me and my wife were working so we had no choice but to place him in a nursing home.

It was the most painful and difficult decision of my life and he was put in a nursing home less than a kilometre away from my home.

He was looked after well, and my wife and I took my mother after work every evening to see him.

My dad was cheerful and looked forward every evening to the visitation and my mum would spend hours at the home with him.

No doubt I felt guilty each time I said goodbye to him, but it was the best that I could do for him.

He was cheerful and full of spirit, and understood our predicament.After four months there, he died from a bacterial infection.

I saw many other aged and disabled people in the nursing home, and most of them did not have visitors or loved ones visiting them.

Hopefully families and loved ones visit their aged and sickly parents.

They long to see you and like Muniamah though surrounded by new friends, they have a silent wish and hope that their families and loved ones would visit them.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban