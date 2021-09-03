Looking back to move forward

TODAY marks the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II (WWII). Even though we celebrate that the Allies smashed the Axis and stopped the global massacre in 1945, we feel deep sorrow that almost every country on Earth suffered those days.

During WWII, Russia (then the USSR) and China suffered great loss, the number of their soldiers and civilians who perished amounted to more than half of global death toll which was estimated at 70 to 85 million.

Although the global tragedy happened far away from now we should remember it and consider it as a very valuable lesson.

It gave us precise understanding of what we should avoid and what we should seek for.

Even before the WWII had ended, it changed the attitude of the global community to international affairs.

It is noteworthy that a catchy slogan “united we are strong – united we will win” became very popular among the Allies, known also as the United Nations.

In 1945, the United Nations Organisation was established with the aim, as stipulated at the UN Charter, “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war”.

As another result of the WWII, a huge wave of liberation and decolonisation movements had risen, giving birth to a number of new countries, including Malaysia, now free and independent.

Thanks not just to the war of course, but to the people’s growing aspiration for peace and a more equitable and democratic international order.

Seventy-six years have passed. However, we are still on the long and thorny way to that order.

Today, the world is facing turbulence again, with a marked increased in instability and uncertainty.

Humanity has been afflicted by a growing lack of governability and trust in international affairs, increased disparities in development and the rise in potential conflict.

Ensuring common security and promoting sustainable development remain crucial challenges.

The use of force and threat of force are becoming increasingly important factors in international relations.

We are still witnessing attempts by certain powers to divide the world on ideological grounds, interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states, pursue power politics, or even a “new cold war” in the so-called zero-sum game, and undermine the legal framework of the international relations system.

Unilateral sanctions, including extraterritorial ones, impede the full implementation of sustainable development goals, including in developing countries, and have an adverse humanitarian impact on the civil population, especially while mankind is suffering from the pandemic. The threats of terrorism, extremism and separatism are increasing.

Furthermore, the pandemic has deepened these problems, and brought about a long-term impact on the world’s economic, social and political development and the entire system of international relations.

Unfortunately, the rise of vaccine and virus politicisation instead of solidarity has made the situation even worse at the unacceptable cost of the health and lives of millions of people worldwide.

There are very serious obstacles the whole world has to overcome. The aims we all pursue are difficult to achieve.

However, while the indeterminacy of the global future is prevailing, every single country prefers to be a part of the common world, not of someone’s world, and wants to live in peace, stability and prosperity. It gives us a hope that the aims are still achievable.

Genuine multilateralism and multipolar international order are responses to our needs.

While preserving our own independence and uniqueness, we should overcome differences and friction, and should follow our common interests.

We should jointly defend and promote international order based on international law – a central coordinating role of the UN in the international system – as well as principles of equality, mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, peaceful settlement of disputes and the rejection of the use of unilateral sanctions so as to work together to tackle common challenges.

All of us share these values, the only point we should consolidate in favour of bearing together the responsibility for maintaining international peace, stability and security, and jointly address the most critical world problems. Consistent, step-by-step movement to this direction is crucially needed.

Moscow and Beijing are on this way already. As reiterated in our leaders’ Joint Statement on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation of June 28, the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership, while not being a military and political alliance, represents “a model of a new type of interstate relations that meets the fundamental national interests of the two countries and aspirations of their peoples, which also plays an important role in promoting a multipolar world order and ensuring international and regional security and stability”.

We strongly believe that every nation establishing such kind of bilateral relations with neighbours and remote countries can contribute to the better future for itself and the whole world simultaneously.

Witnessing Malaysia’s ascent as an active, responsible and influential player on the international stage, we treat our Malaysian friends, as well as all other Asean partners, as like-minded people who think and act globally.

What happens next fully depends on us. It makes us confident again that the new era of international relations shall come.

Naiyl Latypov and Ouyang Yujing are Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia and China to Malaysia. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com