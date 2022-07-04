Lorry burst into flames at Tangkak traffic junction

PETALING JAYA: A lorry burst into flames at Bandar Baru Tangkak in Johor.

According to a report by The Star Online, Tangkak Fire and Rescue station chief Rafiah Aziz said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at around 6.42am.

“Eight firemen were deployed to the scene led by senior officer Izuan Mohamad,“ she reportedly said in a statement today.

Rafiah said one Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle and an Emergency Response Medical Services (EMRS) were used in the operations and added that about 50% of the lorry was destroyed in the fire.

The cause and losses suffered are still under investigation.