Lorry crashes into 11 cars in Nilai

NILAI: A lorry collided with 11 cars stopped at a traffic light junction at Jalan Persiaran Pusat Bandar near here this afternoon.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the incident occurred at about 5.50 pm when a Nissan UD lorry carrying rolls of paper weighing about eight tonnes was heading from Melaka to Beranang, Selangor.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred due to a braking problem with the lorry, and the 26-year-old lost control of the vehicle before it skidded into the stationary vehicles.

“One of the victims, a male car driver, suffered minor head injuries. However, the lorry driver and other car drivers did not suffer any injuries,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the results of the urine test on the lorry driver came back negative for drugs and the case was investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police have advised the public to drive safely and adhere to the set speed limits, especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.-Bernama