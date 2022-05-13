Lorry crashes into nine vehicles on Elite expressway, three injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry laden with latex crashed into nine vehicles at Kilometre 9.2 of the North–South Expressway Central Link (Elite) near Subang here last night due to a faulty brake, leaving three people injured.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Ahmad Izuddin Mohd Juhari said the crash occurred at 11.44 pm and the injured were two Bangladesh nationals, comprising a woman and a five-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old local boy.

He said initial investigation found that the incident occurred when the lorry, which was from the direction of Slim River, Perak, and on its way to Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, skidded and crashed into the nine vehicles that stopped in the middle and right lane due to road construction work in the area.

“The two child victims sustained injuries on the head and thigh and were rescued by the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department before they were taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Izuddin said the lorry driver, 54, is assisting the police in the investigation, conducted under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said a fire team from the Subang Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving a call on the crash.

According to him, the crash badly affected a Perodua Axia car in which four family members were travelling in, and a Nissan Grand Livina multi -purpose vehicle (MPV) which was carrying seven Bangladeshi nationals.-Bernama