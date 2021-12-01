Lorry driver charged with CBT involving more than RM300,000

KUANTAN: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving steel material worth RM324,000 last month.

Mohamad Ridzuan Abdul Khadir, 33, made the plea before Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Ridzuan, who was entrusted with the property, was alleged to have run away with 81 tonnes of the steel material between 8pm on Nov 9 and 8pm on Nov 10 at Jalan Sungai Ular here before selling them off to another party.

Mohamad Ridzuan, a sub -contractor to Kanna Transport Servis, was supposed to deliver the goods to Kuantan Port.

He was charged under Section 407 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and fine, if found guilty.

The magistrate allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety and set Dec 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal prosecuted, while lawyer Tharan Singh represented Mohamad Ridzuan.-Bernama