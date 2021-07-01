Lorry driver commits suicide; daughter left all alone

KUALA LUMPUR: After testing positive for Covid-19 and losing his wife to the virus infection last month, a 54-year-old lorry driver jumped to his death from the top floor of an apartment here today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the victim had plunged from the 15th floor of a block of the Pandan Ria apartments at about 8.30am.

He said according to the man’s only child, a 15-year-old daughter, her mother had died early in June after suffering from Covid-19.

Mohamad Farouk said the man was recently taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital (HUKM) where he too was found to have contracted the virus.

He said police learnt that the man had lived on the fifth floor of the apartment for about 30 years.

Mohamad Farouk said the case is classified as sudden death and there was no foul play found in the case.

He said the case remains under investigation.