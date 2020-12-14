Lorry driver fined RM4,000 for criminal intimidation

KUALA LUMPUR: A 39-year-old lorry driver was fined RM4,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening another man using a parang yesterday.

Magistrate Fardiana Haryanti Ahmad Razali meted out the sentence on S. Sritheran after he pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Sritheran committed the offence against Hariaran Armageri, 41, at Taman Lawa, Jalan 17/42, Segambut here at 6 pm.

In mitigation, the accused, who was not represented, said he regretted his action. — Bernama