Lorry driver fined RM4,000 for transporting pigs without permission

BUTTERWORTH: A lorry driver was fined RM4,000, in default two months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today, for transporting three pigs without permission from the Penang Veterinary Service Department.

Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris meted out the fine on Oon Keng Hock, 28, after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Oon was charged with transporting three live pigs using a lorry, with registration number KAD 1158, without a written permission from the Veterinary Service Department in front of a house at Tasek Gelugor at 11.58 am on Dec 8 last year.

Prosecuting officer from the Penang Veterinary Service Department Roziman Awang Tahrin prosecuted, while Oon was unrepresented. — Bernama