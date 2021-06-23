Lorry driver in fracas with Foodpanda riders arrested

SHAH ALAM: A Bangladeshi lorry driver involved in a road accident with a Foodpanda rider on Monday was arrested for driving without a licence and breaching conditions in his work permit.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police also arrested the foreigner’s employer for offences related to the hiring of foreigners under the Immigration Act, for allowing his worker to drive without a licence and for the non-compliance of standard operating procedures of the MCO.

On Monday, a large group of Foodpanda delivery riders ganged up and assaulted the lorry driver following the accident involving their colleague at Persiaran Setia Perdana U13, Setia Alam here.

A video of the accident showed the driver pulling over at a road shoulder before a Foodpanda rider crashes into the rear of the lorry moments later.

The delivery rider suffered a broken arm and was treated at a hospital in Klang.

Police arrested two Foodpanda riders soon after the incident for allegedly attacking the lorry driver.

Baharudin said police are looking for several other delivery riders who were involved in the assault.

The case is being investigated for rioting and causing mischief.

A video of the altercation taken by a bystander was also widely shared in the social media yesterday showing the e-delivery riders engaged in an argument with the lorry driver.