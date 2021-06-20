Lorry driver in Jalan Chemor-Jelapang fatal crash released on police bail

IPOH: The lorry driver who was detained yesterday following a fatal accident at Jalan Chemor-Jelapang here, was released on police bail today.

Ipoh police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 44-year-old man was freed after his statement was taken and investigations were carried out.

“He was held for 24 hours and we have completed the investigation,“ he said briefly when contacted by Bernama Sunday night.

Yesterday, Yahaya said from the initial investigation it was found that the accident occurred after the lorry driver lost control of his vehicle at Jalan Jelapang traffic light junction, while it was heading towards Sungai Siput from Jalan Lebuhraya Ipoh-Lumut.

The lorry was said to have veered into the opposite lane before crashing into a car which was approaching Jelapang from Jalan Chemor.

The driver of the car identified as Noor Aishah Mohd Tahir, 26, died at the scene due to severe injuries, while the lorry driver escaped unhurt. — Bernama