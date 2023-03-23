Lorry driver involved in accident that killed schoolgirl assaulted

SHAH ALAM: A lorry driver was hurt after he was hit by a group of people following a fatal accident involving a schoolgirl in Kampung Telok Gong near Port Klang yesterday.

In the incident, the victim was riding pillion with her brother on a motorcycle ridden by a woman, believed to be their babysitter.

Klang Selatan police district chief, ACP Cha Hoong Fong (pix) said the lorry driver had lodged a police report at the Pandamaran polis station at 8.14 pm yesterday saying that he was attacked after the 11.30am accident.

He said during the incident, the 36-year-old lorry driver who is also a local, was driving a container lorry laden with raw material used for making pipes at Jalan Telok Gong when the accident happened.

“While crossing the junction of Jalan Bawal, Telok Gong, suddenly a motorcycle ridden by a woman, along with a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, exited the junction but lost control and fell on the road.

“The girl was run over by the rear tyre of the container lorry and died at the scene. The other two victims received treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang,“ he said in a statement today.

Cha said that after the accident, a group of men gathered at the scene and began hitting the lorry driver who suffered a cut on the right cheek, bruises to the eye and pain all over the body. The lorry’s windscreen was also smashed.

He said the lorry driver was then taken to the HTAR for treatment.

Following this, the Criminal Investigation Division of the South Klang district police headquarters (IPD Klang) opened an investigation paper under Section 147 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for the offence of rioting and inflicting injury and damage to property.

Cha said police were still tracking down the suspects.

“The public with information regarding the incident or the suspects involved, are urged to contact the Klang Selatan police department at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station,“ he added. -Bernama