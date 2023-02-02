Lorry driver killed in crash on PLUS Expressway

IPOH: A lorry driver was killed in a road crash involving another lorry and a trailer at Kilometer 352.2 of the North South Expressway (south bound) early today.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said a team from the Bidor Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene upon receiving a call at 5.13 am.

The lorry driver, aged 29, was pinned in the five-tonne vehicle and was confirmed dead at the scene, while the drivers of the other lorry and the trailer escaped unhurt, he said in a statement today.

He said the operation ended at 6.45 am and the remains of the driver were handed over to the police. -Bernama