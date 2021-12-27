Lorry driver pleads not guilty to DUI over crash that killed cop

SUNGAI PETANI: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today on a charge with driving under the influence (DUI) of drug, resulting in a road crash that caused the death of a policeman last Friday.

Hairul Azman Abdullah(pix), 40, made the plea before Magistrate Nadhirah Abdul Rahim.

He was charged with driving a Hino lorry while under the influence of methamphetamine, causing him not to be able to control the vehicle and resulted in a road crash that caused the death of Muhamad Aziem Azman, who was driving at Honda City car.

The crash occurred at Kilometre 79.5 of the North-South Expressway (north bound) at 2.09 am last Dec 24.

The charge was framed under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years, a maximum fine of RM100,000 and disqualified from holding a driving licence for 10 years, if found guilty.

The court, in setting Jan 26 for mention, allowed Hairul Azman bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Syed Ahmad Ridzuan Syed Zainol Abidin, from the Kuala Muda district police headquarters, prosecuted, while lawyer Tengku Hezrul Anuar Tengku Abdul Samad, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, represented Hairul Azman.

Muhamad Aziem, 34, from the Perlis General Operations Force, died at the scene, while his wife, who is a teacher, was injured. Their four-year-old son, who was in the car, escaped unhurt in the crash.-Bernama