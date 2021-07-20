Lorry driver’s body found in Bagan Lalang waters - JBPM

PORT DICKSON: The body of a coal lorry driver, whose vehicle plunged into the sea at the Jimah Power Plant coal unloading jetty here, early yesterday morning, was found floating off the coast of Bagan Lalang at about 4 pm today.

State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM)’s Operations and Station Management branch head, Mohd Hafiz Ahmad Termizi, said that the body of Sharul Nizwan Said, 33, fully clothed, was found about 2.5 kilometres from the scene by the search and rescue (SAR) team.

He said that the second day of the SAR operation continued at 8 am today, with several strategies including underwater and surface searches, with all efforts conducted according to standard operating procedures.

“In terms of the physical injuries, we are still waiting for confirmation of the report from the hospital,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

However, he said that a three-tonne lorry driven by the victim, which was found on the seabed at about 11.23 am yesterday, was still in the process of being lifted, due to its heavy load and strong currents.

The body was taken to the Forensic Department, Port Dickson Hospital for post-mortem, and the search operation ended at about 5.15 this afternoon.

The SAR operation involved more than 60 personnel from various agencies, including the police, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force, as well as two JBPM tracking dogs.

In the 1.30 am incident yesterday, Sharul Nizwan was feared drowned after the coal-laden lorry he was driving reversed and plunged into the sea while he and four other friends were cleaning up the coal yard at the jetty. — Bernama