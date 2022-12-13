Lorry firm’s permit temporarily suspended over alleged involvement in Gerik crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating permit of a transport company will be temporarily suspended following its lorry driver’s alleged involvement in an accident in Gerik, Perak that resulted in the death of a baby.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a Facebook post today that the Road Transport Department Malaysia (RTD) and Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) had been directed to conduct an audit on the company’s lorries and to take immediate action against the lorry driver and the company.

“My deepest sympathy to the family on the loss of their firstborn. My deepest condolences to the family.

“I will not compromise on drivers and companies that endanger road users,” said Anthony, who also shared the 17-second video clip of the multi-vehicle accident that occurred at KM69 of the East-West Highway (Gerik-Jeli) on Oct 29.

Earlier, video clips and postings had gone viral of the victims expressing their disappointment over the behaviour of the lorry driver for allegedly carrying cargo that was overloaded, resulting in the items falling and hitting other vehicles.

Yesterday, Gerik District Police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood was reported to have said that police arrested the driver of the trailer involved in the accident at a roadblock at Batu Melintang Jeli in Kelantan on the same day (Oct 29).-Bernama