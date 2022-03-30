Lorry-MPV collision causes 6KM congestion on Karak Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: An accident involving a lorry carrying 17,000 litres of carbon dioxide and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) this evening caused congestion for about six kilometres (km) on the Karak Highway.

A Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman said the congestion began at 6.32 pm as most of the lanes had to be closed due to the chemical spill at the accident location.

“As of 8.50 pm, traffic was still at a crawl for six kilometres heading towards the accident location at KM36.2, while the emergency and slow lanes are still closed,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received an emergency call about the incident at 6.03 pm and an eight-man team from the Selayang Fire and Rescue Station was despatch to the location.

He said the MPV driver suffered minor injuries to his knee and was sent to the Selayang Hospital for treatment, while five passengers in the vehicle and the lorry driver escaped unhurt.

“The firemen are waiting for the Hazardous Materials Management Team (HAZMAT) to carry out the cleaning work,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama