Lost at sea: Fishermen found safe after five days drifting in cool box

RECENTLY, an offshore ship located four fishermen who were stranded at sea for five days.

These four men, in their 20s to 40s, were discovered adrift in a large cooler around 75 nautical miles from Sungai Miri at around 10 am on the 4th of February after their boat sank.

The offshore ship Ultra Jaya found them and quickly hauled them out of the box and into their boat upon spotting the stranded fisherman.

They later notified the Miri Zone of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

According to MMEA Miri director Captain Maritime Mohd Shafie Paing, their vessel’s KM TABAH was quickly mobilised to the spot after getting the emergency call.

“They were all transported from Ultra Jaya to KM Tabah and ultimately to Marina Jetty.

“The fisherman were given first aid after arriving at the jetty around 6pm, and then brought to Miri Hospital.

“The victims looked to be dehydrated,“ he reportedly said in a statement.

Mohd Shafie claimed that the fishermen had left sail on Jan 29. Unfortunately, on Jan 30, their boat was capsized by a huge wave.